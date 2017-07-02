NEWS

Charlotte middle school teacher arrested for sex acts with a student

Charles Naas was arrested Saturday (Credit: Charlotte Observer )

CHARLOTTE --
A teacher at Alexander Graham Middle School was arrested Saturday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a student during a tutoring session, the Charlotte Observer reports.

A letter sent out to the school community from principal Robert Folk said Charles Naas, 26, teaches seventh grade.

According to the school's website, he's a math teacher.

The incident didn't happen on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus, Folk said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the underage victim went to Naas' home for tutoring, which is where the inappropriate sexual contact occurred.

The police department's Crimes Against Children Unit is currently working to determine if there are additional victims.

Naas is charged with the crime of sex act with a student, in addition to indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.
