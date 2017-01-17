NEWS

Child hit and killed in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 7-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed in Franklin County Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Darius Pearce Road, just east of US-401. That's an unincorporated Youngsville address, but the location is east of Wake Forest.

Troopers said 29-year-old Alix Field was driving a Buick that hit Ronnie Tanner Vick. The boy died at the scene.

Investigators said Field kept going and was found a short time later down the roadway.

Troopers said they plan to consult with the district attorney on charges against Field.


