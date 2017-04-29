FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WTVD) --Deputies said a child was shot while playing with a gun near Fuquay-Varina on Friday night.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 two children, ages 11 and 12, were playing with a gun when it fired.
It happened in the 2300 block of Fishing Court.
The 12-year-old was shot but the injury is non-life threatening. The shooting was ruled accidental.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The children are related.
Authorities have not said if charges will be filed.
Report a Typo