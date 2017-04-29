Deputies said a child was shot while playing with a gun near Fuquay-Varina on Friday night.The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 two children, ages 11 and 12, were playing with a gun when it fired.It happened in the 2300 block of Fishing Court.The 12-year-old was shot but the injury is non-life threatening. The shooting was ruled accidental.The children are related.Authorities have not said if charges will be filed.