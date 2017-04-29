NEWS

12-year-old playing with gun injured in accidental shooting near Fuquay-Varina

Wake County deputies respond to a scene in Fuquay-Varina.

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Deputies said a child was shot while playing with a gun near Fuquay-Varina on Friday night.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 two children, ages 11 and 12, were playing with a gun when it fired.

It happened in the 2300 block of Fishing Court.

The 12-year-old was shot but the injury is non-life threatening. The shooting was ruled accidental.

The children are related.

Authorities have not said if charges will be filed.

