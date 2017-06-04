Child shot in Durham, police say

One child has been shot in Durham.Authorities say the child was taken to the hospital.The severity of his or her injuries is unknown at this time.The incident happened around 5 p.m. near the 3200 block of Guess Road.Officers believe the child may have been shot while inside of a vehicle.Police are searching for a suspect and a follow-up investigation is underway.ABC11 crews are on scene, information is limited at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.