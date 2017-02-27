NEWS

Johnston County church youth leader charged with statutory rape

Michael Todd Jansco (image courtesy Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has charged a youth coordinator at a Smithfield-area church with statutory rape after the man was allegedly found with a 15-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Clayton area elementary school.

Authorities said a deputy doing a routine building check at River Dell Elementary on Buffalo Road noticed a suspicious SUV between the bus area and the cafeteria around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When he approached, he found 24-year-old Michael Todd Jansco of Clayton and the teen naked under a blanket.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Investigators said Jansco told them he was 18, but a records check proved otherwise. Jansco admitted he picked the teen up from her home and said he met her at church.

Authorities said Jansco is a youth coordinator at Elizabeth United Methodist Church on Cleveland Road outside of Smithfield.

Jansco was booked into the Johnston County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

With information from Mickey Lamm/The Johnston County Report

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssex offenseSmithfield
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's Congressional address: What you need to know
'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz describes 'surreal' Oscar mishap
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
All the Oscar winners
More News
Top Stories
Jury finds Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife, guilty of first-degree murder
George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: We all need answers
NC trooper resigns, accused of drunk police chase
Dump truck falls in Durham construction hole
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
Man wanted after wild chase in Wake Forest
Show More
Man killed in Durham house fire
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Parking in downtown Durham will now cost you
President Trump supporters rally in Raleigh
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos