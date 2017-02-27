The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has charged a youth coordinator at a Smithfield-area church with statutory rape after the man was allegedly found with a 15-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Clayton area elementary school.Authorities said a deputy doing a routine building check at River Dell Elementary on Buffalo Road noticed a suspicious SUV between the bus area and the cafeteria around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.When he approached, he found 24-year-old Michael Todd Jansco of Clayton and the teen naked under a blanket.Investigators said Jansco told them he was 18, but a records check proved otherwise. Jansco admitted he picked the teen up from her home and said he met her at church.Authorities said Jansco is a youth coordinator at Elizabeth United Methodist Church on Cleveland Road outside of Smithfield.Jansco was booked into the Johnston County Jail under a $50,000 bond.