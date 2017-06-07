NEWS

Concerned citizen irate after Durham shooting that killed child

EMBED </>More Videos

A concerned citizen voiced his opinion outside of the Durham courthouse on Wednesday (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A concerned citizen voiced his opinion of Durham's recent crime outside of the courthouse Wednesday, just minutes after a man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy in Durham had his first appearance.

The man, who did not give his name, is dissatisfied with law enforcement's response to the recent violent crime in Durham.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"It's time for you to do some justice," the man said to the crowd. "You've got probation officers that know that these people are committing crimes. You've got parole officers. You've got d*amn D.A.s down here, they're not doing anything"

The man addressed the crowd and officers outside of the courthouse following the first court appearance of Devon Maurice Fowler. Fowler, of Junction Road in Durham, is charged with murder and felony conspiracy in connection with 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn's death.

READ MORE: Man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond

Fowler was denied bond on Wednesday in court. There was an increased law enforcement presence outside of the courtroom in case there was a disturbance.

"It's about time to sweep up and clean up and get them off the d*amn street," the man exclaimed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdurham policecourtshootingviolenceDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Looking back at 7 of history's most notable Congressional hearings and testimonies
Trump touts investment and jobs in infrastructure push
Comey will testify Trump asked him to drop Flynn investigation
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
ISIS counting on anti-Muslim backlash 'to sharpen the divide,' experts warn
More News
Top Stories
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
Man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond
Lowes moves IT jobs to India, lays off 100 NC employees
Commercial building catches fire in Raleigh
Sailor from USS Normandy is missing after going overboard
Texas child dies from suspected 'dry drowning'
Police find 8th victim in London Bridge attack
Show More
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
Trump says he has his FBI pick
Coast Guard searching for man missing in North Carolina
House to weigh in on move to end concealed-carry permit
Henderson, Oxford lift boil water advisories
More News
Top Video
Man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond
House to weigh in on move to end concealed-carry permit
Wake school board has fingers crossed for funding needs
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
More Video