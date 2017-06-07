A concerned citizen voiced his opinion of Durham's recent crime outside of the courthouse Wednesday, just minutes after a man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy in Durham had his first appearance.The man, who did not give his name, is dissatisfied with law enforcement's response to the recent violent crime in Durham."It's time for you to do some justice," the man said to the crowd. "You've got probation officers that know that these people are committing crimes. You've got parole officers. You've got d*amn D.A.s down here, they're not doing anything"The man addressed the crowd and officers outside of the courthouse following the first court appearance of Devon Maurice Fowler. Fowler, of Junction Road in Durham, is charged with murder and felony conspiracy in connection with 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn's death.Fowler was denied bond on Wednesday in court. There was an increased law enforcement presence outside of the courtroom in case there was a disturbance."It's about time to sweep up and clean up and get them off the d*amn street," the man exclaimed.