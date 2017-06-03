SINKHOLE

City crews continue work on Raleigh sinkhole

Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake has been closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened in one of the lanes Wednesday afternoon. (Chopper 11 HD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh crews continue to work on a massive sinkhole on West Millbrook Road.

RELATED: MILLBROOK ROAD REPAIR TO TAKE 4 DAYS, CITY OF RALEIGH SAYS

Crews have shut down both lanes of traffic to repair the 8 to 10 foot wide, 10-foot deep sinkhole.

As a safety precaution, city officials say neighbors will have to put up with barricades, detours, and minor delays for a few more days.

On Wednesday, Chopper 11 HD showed the magnitude of the hole.

Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake has been closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened in one of the lanes Wednesday afternoon.



Crews expect the road will be patched up and open on June 7.

City officials say sewer gas likely corroded a 44-year-old concrete pipe below, adding that recent heavy rains and flooding in the area didn't help the situation.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Neighbors question why wasn't the pipe replaced years ago.

"If they would take care of this beforehand then it wouldn't get to this point of getting a sinkhole," Steven Iannone said.

The City's Environmental Coordinator, Ed Buchan, says crews were scheduled to check the sewer line on Friday but then the sinkhole happened days earlier.

Buchan says Raleigh has about 2,500 miles of sewer line, which could stretch from Raleigh to Las Vegas.

Buchan says crews try to check the lines as often as possible.

The city has $1.5 billion invested in its Capital Improvement Plan to help focus on water and sewer infrastructure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssinkholeraleigh newsroad repairtrafficRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SINKHOLE
Durham neighborhood concerned over growing sinkhole
8-year-old boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
Man pulled from Durham County sinkhole
Large sinkhole closes Redwood Road over Falls Lake
More sinkhole
NEWS
Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities
6 killed, 3 suspects dead after 'terrorist incidents' in London
11-year-old reunited with Duke hospital staff who cared for her as a preemie
President Trump pushes travel ban after London 'terrorist incidents'
Detectives: Dealers peddled cocaine from pizza boxes
More News
Top Stories
Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities
Father, daughter arrested in Person County murder
Detectives: Dealers peddled cocaine from pizza boxes
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
Young boy on bike hit by car, Knightdale police say
Police: Body found behind vacant house in Lumberton
Fayetteville man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Show More
Missing Duke student died of hypothermia in Massachusetts woods
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
Nanny accused of abusing 2-week-old infant girl
Unlike others, Putin doesn't criticize Trump over decision
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos