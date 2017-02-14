  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man accused of killing in-laws
NEWS

Clerk dies after shooting at Durham convenience store

EMBED </>More News Videos

One of the men has serious injuries

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department says a man has died after a shooting at a gas station near Guess Road and Fawn Avenue just north of I-85.

It happened during an apparent robbery at a Family Fare/BP just after 7 a.m. The store clerk was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died. Police said another man was also wounded.

There was no immediate description of the robber or more on what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 will update this breaking news story.

