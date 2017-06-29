NEWS

Coast Guard rescues 4-year-old, adults off NC coast

EMBED </>More Videos

The Coast Guard responding to a ship in distress off the North Carolina coast ended up rescuing a 4-year-old and several adults Wednesday night.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Coast Guard responding to a ship in distress off the North Carolina coast ended up rescuing a 4-year-old and several adults Wednesday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened when a 22-foot boat capsized about three miles off Wrightsville Beach.

Four adults and the 4-year-old child were all wearing life jackets and clinging to a boat when officials arrived.

One-by-one they were brought to safety aboard the Coast Guard ship.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscoast guardrescueWrightsville Beach
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Russia probe eyes longtime Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller
At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion
Dad locks up daughter to keep her from drugs
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
More News
Top Stories
Police find meth lab at Fayetteville home
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
Dad locks up daughter to keep her from drugs
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
North Carolina General Assembly approves 'brunch bill'
Driver, pregnant passenger rescued from submerged car
FBI, RPD helping in search of missing RDU worker
Show More
Rash of daylight home burglaries reported in Cary
Lawmakers override Cooper's budget veto
North Carolina's child welfare system getting overhaul
Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
More News
Top Video
Police find meth lab at Fayetteville home
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
Mom praises disabled daughter's bus driver
Campus safety a top priority for new NCCU chancellor
More Video