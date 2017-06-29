Coast Guard rescues 4-year-old, adults off NC coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Coast Guard responding to a ship in distress off the North Carolina coast ended up rescuing a 4-year-old and several adults Wednesday night.
It happened when a 22-foot boat capsized about three miles off Wrightsville Beach.
Four adults and the 4-year-old child were all wearing life jackets and clinging to a boat when officials arrived.
One-by-one they were brought to safety aboard the Coast Guard ship.