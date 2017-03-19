NEWS

Controversial billboard shows Pres. Trump flanked by swastikas

A billboard depicting President Trump flanked by swastikas is raising eyebrows in Arizona. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A billboard disparaging President Donald Trump is raising eyebrows across the country.

The billboard shows President Trump alongside mushroom clouds, swastika-shaped dollar signs and the Russian flag. Along the back, five fists form the sign language letters for the word 'unity.'

A California artist and activist has claimed responsibility for the display, which was commissioned by a Phoenix art gallery.

The same artist and gallery were behind another controversial billboard in 2004 that targeted then-President George W. Bush.

