Orange County Board of Education sends controversial dress code change back to committee

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
What was supposed to be a largely procedural final vote on a revision to the school system's dress code policy turned out not to be when the school board voted 4-3 to send the issue back to committee Monday night.

To combat concerns about the Confederate flag on campuses, the board went against its attorney's recommendation earlier this month and voted in favor of a revised policy which read, "Students are not to wear clothing, buttons, patches, jewelry, or any other items with words, phrases, symbols, pictures or signs that are indecent, profane, or racially intimidating that create a reasonable forecast of disruption."

The board's attorney advised members the last line about "a reasonable forecast of disruption" was necessary to insulate the district from claims that it was violating student's free speech rights. But critics, who were arguing for an outright ban on the Confederate flag, insisted that leaving it up to school principals to decide what constitutes a disruption was too vague.



The Hate-Free Schools Coalition has spearheaded the movement to ban the flag from student apparel. It contends the flag is so racially intimidating that it creates an environment where black students do not feel comfortable, thereby interfering with their ability to learn. Other advocacy groups such as the NAACP have supported this position.

Critics say a ban tramples on students' First Amendment rights. A long series of Supreme Court cases have established that students bring their right to free expression into the classroom, though it can be limited in certain contexts.
