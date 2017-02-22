NEWS

Controversial NC billboard raising eyebrows, objections

A billboard on westbound Business 40 between Greensboro and Winston-Salem is raising eyebrows. (Triad City Beat)

Protesters are expected to demonstrate near a billboard on Business 40 between Greensboro and Winston-Salem that reads "Real men provide, real women appreciate it."

According to Triad City Beat, the billboard is a paid advertisement and the company that owns the sign is standing by the message calling it "freedom of speech."

A Facebook group is organizing a protest on Sunday at the sign.

"We are protesting patriarchy and sexism, and that this antiquated way of thinking about women exists at all," organizers said on the Facebook page. "We are protesting the implied demand that women be silent and appreciate, regardless of whatever circumstances, their role as non-providers."
Related Topics:
newsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
GOP town hall backlash is 'hybrid' of real concern, 'manufactured' anger, WH says
Trump administration to issue guidance on transgender bathrooms
Dakota pipeline builder says oil could flow in as little as 2 weeks
Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million
More News
Top Stories
NC lawmaker introduces 'life at conception' bill
Report on Durham police shooting says witnesses saw man with gun
Durham police investigating threat at Jewish school
Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
Maryland's assault weapons ban upheld by appeals court
Raleigh man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
Defense rests its case in trial of Wake County killer
Show More
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
Wake Forest bridge-building project could slow traffic
Dylann Roof stopped at 2nd AME church after shooting
Man who smashed Trump star to pay damages
Larry Hall once again a no-show at confirmation hearing
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos