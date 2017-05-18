Cooper announces funding for opioid addiction treatment

Governor Roy Cooper announced new funding to combat the opioid epidemic in Raleigh Thursday.He waa joined by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and Attorney General Josh Stein for the announcement at SouthLight Healthcare.The state applied for a grant from the 21st Century Cures Act to fight the opioid crisis in February. The grant will amount to about $31 million in federal funds over 2 years.President Donald Trump recently chose Governor Cooper as one of five people on a panel to fight the opioid problem.The announcement comes on the heels of the ABC11 town hall yesterday about the heroin and opioid epidemic.drew many people concerned with this growing problem.For more about North Carolina's grant application visit