Couple calls its quits over Trump's politics

A Washington state woman is divorcing her husband of 22 years after he voiced support for President Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The 2016 presidential election may be over, but it's still causing major problems for one couple.

Gayle McCormick, 73, of Washington state, has ended her 22-year marriage after her husband voiced support for President Donald Trump.

She said she went through with the divorce even though he didn't end up voting for Trump.

A recent Reuters poll found that 16 percent of respondents have stopped talking to a family member or friend after the contentious election.
