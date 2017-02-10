Couple calls its quits over Trump's politics

The 2016 presidential election may be over, but it's still causing major problems for one couple.Gayle McCormick, 73, of Washington state, has ended her 22-year marriage after her husband voiced support for President Donald Trump.She said she went through with the divorce even though he didn't end up voting for Trump.A recent Reuters poll found that 16 percent of respondents have stopped talking to a family member or friend after the contentious election.