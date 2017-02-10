The 2016 presidential election may be over, but it's still causing major problems for one couple.
Gayle McCormick, 73, of Washington state, has ended her 22-year marriage after her husband voiced support for President Donald Trump.
She said she went through with the divorce even though he didn't end up voting for Trump.
A recent Reuters poll found that 16 percent of respondents have stopped talking to a family member or friend after the contentious election.
Couple calls its quits over Trump's politics
