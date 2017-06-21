NEWS

Crazy video: Runaway bus rolls backwards, slams into Brooklyn church

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn --
An empty MTA bus rolled down a Brooklyn block, striking several parked cars before crashing to a stop in front of a church.

The bus operator has apparently parked the bus and exited the vehicle just before 1 a.m. when it suddenly started rolling backward.



The bus careened down Palmetto Avenue, striking several parked cars as it picked up speed.

One man who was attempting to change a tire on the street was forced to jump out of the way.

He was taken to Wyckoff Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was not struck by the bus.

The bus came to a rest in the fence of St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Knickerbocker Avenue. The city buildings department determined there was no structural damage to the church.

The MTA employee was not injured. The reason the bus started to roll is under investigation.

