Crews battle massive house fire in Moore County

CARTHAGE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Emergency crews battled a massive house fire in Moore County Saturday night, according to the Aberdeen Times.
The fire was reported in the 600 block of Connell Road just outside of Carthage. Firefighters were leaving another fire when they received the call.
Firefighters from several stations worked to extinguish the flames. Crews also had to battle spot woods fires that were started from the burning home's embers.
There were no injuries. Fire officials are still working to determine what caused the blaze.
Read more from the Aberdeen Times here.