Crews work to restore power after crash in Apex

Crews work through the night to restore power after crash in Apex

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Duke Energy crews have been working for hours to restore power to more than 100 homes after a crash left customers in the dark overnight.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Laura Duncan Road near Knollwood Drive.

Video from the scene showed downed power lines over a van that crashed into a utility pole.

An ABC11 crew at the scene reported that the driver of the van was not in the car when authorities arrived.

According to Duke Energy, it could take until 7:45 a.m. for crews to repair the lines and restore power.

