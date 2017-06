Crews work to restore power after crash in Apex

Duke Energy crews have been working for hours to restore power to more than 100 homes after a crash left customers in the dark overnight.It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Laura Duncan Road near Knollwood Drive.Video from the scene showed downed power lines over a van that crashed into a utility pole.An ABC11 crew at the scene reported that the driver of the van was not in the car when authorities arrived. According to Duke Energy , it could take until 7:45 a.m. for crews to repair the lines and restore power.