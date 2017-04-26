The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says a sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution has died following a suspected assault by an inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Cumberland County.The assault happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening. Sergeant Megan Lee Callahan, 29, died about an hour later despite attempts to resuscitate her.Inmate Craig Wissink, 35, is being investigated in connection with the sergeant's death."I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan's family," said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. "We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation."The department requested that the State Bureau Investigation conduct a full investigation into the sergeant's death.Callahan, of Edenton, has been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.Wissink has been in prison since April 2004. He was convicted in a home-invasion style robbery in which a man died from a shotgun blast to the chest.