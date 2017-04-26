  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Cumberland County convicted murderer suspected of killing prison officer

Craig Wissink (image courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

WINDSOR, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says a sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution has died following a suspected assault by an inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Cumberland County.

The assault happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening. Sergeant Megan Lee Callahan, 29, died about an hour later despite attempts to resuscitate her.

Inmate Craig Wissink, 35, is being investigated in connection with the sergeant's death.

"I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan's family," said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. "We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation."

The department requested that the State Bureau Investigation conduct a full investigation into the sergeant's death.

Callahan, of Edenton, has been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Wissink has been in prison since April 2004. He was convicted in a home-invasion style robbery in which a man died from a shotgun blast to the chest.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Driver sought after man, 72, killed in hit-and-run
Trump to continue paying Obamacare subsidies
Delaware state trooper dies after being shot in convenience store parking lot
Man shot in Raleigh
More News
Top Stories
Flooding still major concern in some NC areas
Man shot in Raleigh
Durham police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Republicans override Cooper veto - shrink Court of Appeals to 12 judges
'Armed and dangerous' man captured in Kinston
Lawsuit immunity for drivers who hit protesters?
Wake DA says 2016 Raleigh police shooting was justified
Show More
Teen playing with loaded gun charged in friend's death
Durham mom accused of throwing lighter fluid on teacher
Could UNC's Trubisky be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft?
Durham man accused of severe child abuse
Tax plan cuts top rate from 39.6 to 35 percent
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
More Photos