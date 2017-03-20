NEWS

Cumberland County jogger severely injured in dog attack

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two great danes attacked a Fort Bragg worker as she was jogging.

By
LINDEN, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A jogger is fighting for her life after being attacked by two Great Danes. One bite wound was so severe that it severed part of her spinal cord.

The attack happened Sunday night on Sunnyfield Lane in Linden. Monica Stephenson, a Fort Bragg civilian employee is being treated at UNC Hospitals after suffering several bite wounds to her face, legs and neck.

Cumberland County Animal Services say those two dogs, "Olaf" and "Nora," belonged to Stephenson's neighbor, Scott Nesditt. County officials say Nesditt was horrified and surrendered both animals.



While Great Danes aren't typically known to be aggressive, Dr. John Lauby with Cumberland County Animal Services say any dog can revert to what's called "pack behavior" at any given moment.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"When you have more than one dog, there's a leader of the pack and the rest follow. So if the leader decides to chase something, the other follows," Lauby said. "In this case, they saw something running and the pack says 'prey. Go get it.' And when they get it, what do they do? They kill prey and that's what they were trying to do. They were trying to kill her."

On average, the Cumberland County Animal Services Center says they investigate 1,200 dog-bite cases a year. That breaks down into three cases a day. That's why County officials say you should always carry some form of protection as you're running, in case you encounter an aggressive dog.

"I mean a stick, you see a lot of people walking with sticks, a lot of people walking with golf clubs," Lauby said.

Meanwhile, Lauby says joggers would never have to consider such protection if dog owners would properly secure their pets.

As for the dogs, Nora and Olaf, both were euthanized today. Nora was pregnant with a litter of puppies. Their owners could face a fine. The case is still under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfayetteville newscumberland county newsdog attackFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
News Digest for Monday, March 20, 2017
Key moments from hearing with FBI Director Comey
Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'limited role'
Wood-frame apartments cheaper, but fire risks increase
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
More News
Top Stories
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
Wood-frame apartments cheaper, but fire risks increase
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
Woman charged with murder after fatal silicone injection
Man charged in two Fayetteville rape cases from 1995
Stolen Tom Brady jerseys found by FBI
Troubleshooter helps woman who bought faulty computer
Show More
NC man charged with murder
No charges for officers involved in Durham shooting
Buildings to reopen after huge downtown Raleigh fire
No wiretap of Trump Tower, GOP intel committee says
Bicyclist killed in collision with NCSU police officer
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, March 20, 2017
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
Wood-frame apartments cheaper, but fire risks increase
No charges for officers involved in Durham shooting
More Video