DASHCAM VIDEO

Dashcam catches Ohio deputy chasing his runaway cruiser

Police cruiser rolls away during traffic stop.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio --
A dashcam recorded a police chase in Ohio but it's not exactly what you're thinking.

A deputy in Miami County was forced to run after his cruiser when it started to roll away during a traffic stop.

The video shows him speaking with the person he pulled over as the car slowly starts to drift backward.

Finally, he notices and gives chase.

He did catch up to it just as the cruiser entered an intersection.

No one was hurt and it's not clear if the deputy will face any disciplinary action.

