MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The daughter of a Moore County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
The Aberdeen Times reports that emergency responders were called to the accident on US Highway 15-501 near NC Highway 73 in Eastwood just before 8:00 a.m.
Authorities said the driver, 22-year-old Anna Rose Aklus, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Aklus was reportedly a nurse at FirstHealth Hospital and had just gotten off of work when the accident occurred.
US Highway 15-501 was closed to traffic in both directions for approximately an hour and a half while the accident scene was investigated and the roadway cleared with traffic being routed down alternative roads by law enforcement.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
