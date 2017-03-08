Day Without a Woman: Triangle to take part in protest

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Wednesday's planned national day of protest on International Women's Day is expected to impact Triangle schools, work places and businesses.
Hundreds of people are expected to gather in cities nationwide, including in downtown Raleigh and at Durham's CCB Plaza Wednesday morning.
Organizers say they recognize the fact that some women cannot take Wednesday off, however, the protest did prompt Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools to close its doors.
District officials canceled classes because principals and other supervisors said they expect a high rate of staff absences Wednesday, making it difficult to teach or to provide transportation and food services.
The strike is meant to emphasize the role of women in national life. Women in the United States are being asked to take the day off and not spend their money in an effort to show their economic power and impact on American society.
"A Day Without a Woman (recognizes) the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system--while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity," stated event organizers on their website.
Organizers of the protest hope to stress the contributions women make in daily life, both paid and unpaid. A similar demonstration called "A Day Without Immigrants" took place in February.
"I think that's a terrific opportunity to, to support their employees, to serve as role models for children, said Chapel Hill resident Edie Hopfenberg. "I think it shows how people in all walks of life can get involved in the system and make a difference."
Officials with Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools have said it values and supports its female employees, but the decision to close schools is not an endorsement of the planned demonstration.
"The decision is made solely to avoid operating school on a day when there are insufficient staff to provide instruction and basic school services," said Jeff Nash with the school district.
Meanwhile, other Triangle-area school districts are telling staff that classes will continue as scheduled Wednesday.
A statement from Durham Superintendent Bert L'Homme this week said, in part: "We need our students in the classroom, engaged in learning, on Wednesday."
The superintendent added he'll wear red Wednesday - the color rally organizers say shows solidarity with the A Day Without a Woman protest.
L'Homme said he's encouraging DPS staff to wear red as well. He called it "an important teachable moment for our students."
"There are things you can do as teachers and staff, by instruction and example, to demonstrate to our students the value of women and the importance of fairness and social justice," L'Homme said.
