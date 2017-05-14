Dead body discovered outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --A dead body was found outside a home in Fayetteville early Sunday morning, police said.
The body was discovered just before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Adam Street.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene; detectives are investigating. Authorities have not said how the victim died.
The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.
Anyone with any information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).