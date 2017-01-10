NEWS

Death of 82nd Airborne paratrooper under investigation

Private First Class Andrew C. Berg, 27 (image courtesy 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs )

Fayetteville police are investigating after an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper died in his home in Fayetteville on Jan. 6, 82nd Airborne officials announced Tuesday.

Private First Class Andrew C. Berg, 27, of Waterford, Mich., was a combat medic.

82nd Airborne officials did not say how he died. ABC11 has reached out to Fayetteville police and will update with information as we get it.

"Private First Class Andrew Berg volunteered to serve his nation in a time of war," said Lt. Col. Jeremy Mushtare, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Deputy Commander. "He further volunteered to serve as a health care specialist in an Airborne unit where he could care for fellow paratroopers. We mourn his loss and we express sincere gratitude to him and his family for his dedicated service to the 82nd Airborne Division and Falcon Brigade."
