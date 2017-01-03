NEWS

Deputies: Moore County man shoots 18-year-old son in the face

Edward McLaughlin, 72 (image courtesy Moore County Sheriff's Office)

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Moore County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a shooting outside Carthage Tuesday.

It happened in the 300 block of Heavenwood Drive.

Deputies said Edward McLaughlin, 72, shot his 18-year-old son in the face. The teen was found in the house and taken to the Moore Regional Hospital.

McLaughlin was charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond. His first court appearance is set for Jan. 10.

