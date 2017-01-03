The Moore County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a shooting outside Carthage Tuesday.It happened in the 300 block of Heavenwood Drive.Deputies said Edward McLaughlin, 72, shot his 18-year-old son in the face. The teen was found in the house and taken to the Moore Regional Hospital.McLaughlin was charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.He was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond. His first court appearance is set for Jan. 10.