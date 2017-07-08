NEWS

Deputy and trooper involved in I-40 shooting east of Benson

(Image courtesy Flickr creative commons)

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Johnston County deputy and a trooper have been involved in a shooting east of Benson.

The suspect is still alive, but few other details were immediately available.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Interstate 40 westbound is closed east of Benson because of the shooting investigation.

The highway is closed between Exit 334 (NC-96) and Exit 341 (NC-50/NC-55) with a detour.

Motorists should follow the following detour: Take Exit 341 and turn left. Continue for a quarter-mile and take a slight right to follow NC-50 for approximately seven miles. Turn right onto NC-96 and continue for one mile to re-access I-40 West.

