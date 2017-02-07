NEWS

Developer has fresh vision for downtown Raleigh's Warehouse District

John Kane tells ABC11 about his big plans to revitalize the Warehouse District.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Everywhere you turn in downtown Raleigh, something major is under construction.

The Warehouse District is just a few blocks from the ABC11's Raleigh News Center - and it is nearly unrecognizable.

That's where the Raleigh's new Union Station is going up, as well as a 17-story mixed-use building -- developed by the same man who did North Hills.

John Kane talked to ABC11 at the construction site to show you how he's transforming this part of downtown Raleigh.

Kane is taking what's old and making it new again in this section of downtown Raleigh; turning an old warehouse into something hip and fresh.

"This will be an open portico behind this brick wall here," Kane said, "and then you'll see glass elevators actually going up here that'll go to the ninth floor and there will be a restaurant and open space on the ninth floor that will be open to the public."

Watch the video above to hear more about Kane's vision for this new-old part of Raleigh.

