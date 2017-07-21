NEWS

Dive teams searching Sugar Lake for missing teen in Pittsboro

Search for missing teen in Sugar Lake

PITTSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are searching for a teen who was reported missing near Sugar Lake in Pittsboro Wednesday.

Gabriel Boone Cummins was last seen in the 300 block of Sugar Lake Road between 1 and 2 a.m., according to officials.

Cummins's family says the 18-year-old goes by the name "Boone".



His parents reported him missing just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management, North Chatham Fire and Rescue, and First Health are helping in the search.


Dive teams from surrounding agencies have been searching the water since Wednesday night.

Authorities say they're searching in areas of water 40-feet deep, but Sugar Lake, a former rock quarry, can reach depths of 100 feet or more. It is privately owned, but frequently trespassed, according to officials.



The water is very cold, so dive teams are working in shifts of two at a time.
Deputies had K-9s searching the perimeter as well, but didn't find any trace of Boone.

They tell ABC11 that the teen had been asking friends to come to the lake with him.

Deputies say a friend ended up dropping Boone off on Sugar Lake Road, which was the last time anyone saw him.
Now, his father has been on the scene with the rest of his family since Wednesday night.

"Boone, or any of Boone's friends, if you get this message, please reach out to somebody - us, a friend, the sheriff's department. You're not in any trouble," he said. "We're just really concerned and want you home safe. Just let us know that you're OK. Love you."

Anyone with any information regarding Cummins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 542-2911.

