A Kentucky doctor who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to crew members has reached a settlement with the airline for an undisclosed amount.David Dao's legal team announced the settlement Thursday in a brief statement. The agreement includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential.Flight 3411 on April 9 from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was sold out and passengers were in their seats when the airline said it needed to find room for four crew members who were commuting to their next assignment, a United Express flight in Louisville.Dao, who did not want to give up his seat, wound up being dragged off the plane by security officers. His lawyer says he lost teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion.United CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized for the incident, and he vowed that it will never happen again. During an interview with, Munoz apologized to Dao of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being forcibly removed from the plane.Meanwhile, two more airport police officers involved in dragging a passenger off a United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare Airport have been placed on leave.