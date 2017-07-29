NEWS

Doctor in labor delivers patient's baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctor in labor delivers patient's baby - Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 28, 2017. (WPVI)

While preparing to give birth to a baby of her own, a Kentucky OBGYN found herself jumping into action to deliver another patient's baby.

Dr. Amanda Hess was at the hospital to have her own labor induced on Sunday. That's when she heard another soon-to-be mom, screaming from another hospital room.

The doctor on-call that night was out of the building on his break, but Dr. Hess says there was no time to wait, so she got out of her hospital bed to help.

"She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer," she said.

Dr. Hess helped the woman deliver a healthy baby, and a short time later welcomed her own baby girl into the world.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldparentingmotherhoodbirthdoctors
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Some Trump aides push to move Attorney General Sessions to Homeland Security
Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake
Teen who allegedly live-streamed deadly car crash denied lower bail
Leaders in Congress react to ABC News investigation of border agency
More News
Top Stories
Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake
Man killed in Durham shooting
An autumn-like treat on the way!
John Kelly brings military bearing to White House staff
Dogs found in 'squalor' in California home
FDA to target addictive levels of nicotine in cigarettes
After health bill crashes, McConnell just wants to 'move on'
Authorities search Falls Lake for possible drowning victim
Show More
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
Judge refuses to lower bail for teen who live streamed crash
Outer Banks outage: Visitor evacuation ordered for Hatteras
Fayetteville residents frustrated over dam repair plans
Trooper hit by impaired driver: 'Lucky to be alive"
More News
Top Video
Rally protests alleged abuse in immigration detention centers
Authorities search Falls Lake for possible drowning victim
Fayetteville residents frustrated over dam repair plans
Trooper hit by impaired driver: 'Lucky to be alive"
More Video