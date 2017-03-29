NEWS

Dog rescued from burning Durham home

A dog was rescued from a burning Durham home Wednesday morning (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the home in the 500 block of Windcrest Road around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to pull the dog out of the burning building and give it oxygen. Firefighters then rushed the dog to the Veterinary Specialty Hospital of the Carolinas in the Hope Valley Commons shopping center.

The fire, which started in the first-floor laundry room, was under control in about 20 minutes. There was fire damage on both floors at the rear of the house and smoke damage throughout the house. The cause of the fire is believed to be a malfunction of the dryer.

The American Red Cross is helping one adult and one child.
