9-year-old boy wants to thank every cop in the U.S. with doughnuts

"Cops are my best friends and they keep us safe." Tyler "Donut Boy" Carach (WNEP)

Tyler Carach is on a mission to thank every police officer in the U.S. with "their favorite snack:" doughnuts.

Self-proclaimed "donut boy" is a 9-year-old from Florida. He began his journey of appreciation locally.

"He looked right at me and said, ok I am going to thank every cop in America and buy them all a doughnut. I was like, you're going to do what?" Tyler's mom, Sheena Carach told WNEP. "He said I am going to thank every cop in America and buy them all a doughnut. So I suggested we start local, which we did and then it kind of had a snowball effect."

Tyler is currently on a six-week trip along the East Coast. He's visited police officers in Pennsylvania and New York. His family purchases some of the doughnuts, and the rest are donated.

"It really opens us up when we see a 9-year-old that sees the importance of letting us know that we are appreciated," Pennsylvania State Trooper Marc Allen said.

He is expected to hand out over 10,000 doughnuts during his East Coast trip. His mom estimates that by the end of the trip he'll have delivered over 22,000 doughnuts this year.

And what does the boy who sees the police as his "best friends" want to be when he grows up? A cop, of course.

"I want to be a K-9 officer. I get a dog and I get to work."

Read more about this story from WNEP.
