Driver critically injured in I-40 crash

A Durham man was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in Orange County overnight.According to the state Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old man driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck lost control of his vehicle just before the I-85 merge.The pickup hit the side of an 18-wheeler, then hit the guardrail on the right shoulder.Authorities said upon impact, the driver was ejected from the pickup.The unidentified man was taken to Duke University hospital where he is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.Speed and alcohol were a factor in the incident, according to officials.Authorities said there was only cosmetic damage to the 18-wheeler, and the truck was able to leave the crash scene. The driver did not appear to be injured.Part of I-40 West was closed for a while to clean up the wreckage, but later reopened around 1 a.m.