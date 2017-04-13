A driver who crashed into a Durham utility pole Thursday morning allegedly attempted to evade police by pretending to eat breakfast at a nearby restaurant.Durham police arrested the driver after he fled the crash scene around 7:30 a.m. on North Duke Street at Englewood Avenue.The unidentified driver fled on foot and was later arrested two blocks away at the Biscuitville on West Club Boulevard.Officers apprehended the man after he reportedly ordered breakfast at the restaurant, according to witnesses at the scene.The wreckage forced authorities to close one lane of North Duke Street.Power crews are currently working to replace the utility pole that was snapped in the crash.