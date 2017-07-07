NEWS

Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Power crews are working to repair downed power lines after a vehicle slammed into an utility pole overnight.

It happened on Ashe Avenue between Western Boulevard and another portion of Ashe Avenue.

Raleigh police tell ABC11 that the driver was trying to avoid hitting a cat or some other type of animal when the driver crashed into the pole.



The driver did not appear to be seriously hurt and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The impact of the crash knocked down the pole and power lines. Sparks could be seen where it hit the ground.

Crews had to cut power to the area so they can repair the pole.


It is unclear when repairs will be complete.

Ashe Avenue is currently closed and parts of Western Boulevard is also impacted. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

