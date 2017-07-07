Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash

#Breaking-@raleighpolice tells me driver was trying to avoid hitting a cat when the driver lost control, slamming into power pole. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/n45clNUCgx — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 7, 2017

#Breaking-Lights cut at Pullen Park in Raleigh while crews work to make repairs after vehicle slams into power pole. Expect delays. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OVSMgLDNNd — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 7, 2017

Power crews are working to repair downed power lines after a vehicle slammed into an utility pole overnight.It happened on Ashe Avenue between Western Boulevard and another portion of Ashe Avenue.Raleigh police tell ABC11 that the driver was trying to avoid hitting a cat or some other type of animal when the driver crashed into the pole.The driver did not appear to be seriously hurt and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.The impact of the crash knocked down the pole and power lines. Sparks could be seen where it hit the ground.Crews had to cut power to the area so they can repair the pole.It is unclear when repairs will be complete.Ashe Avenue is currently closed and parts of Western Boulevard is also impacted. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.