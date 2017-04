It was a close call in Raleigh early Thursday morning when a vehicle slammed through a fence and into a front yard of a home in the Five Points area.It happened just after 1 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue near Fairview Road.ABC11 crews were at the scene as police gave the driver a field sobriety test and then put him in handcuffs.Authorities have not released the driver's name or what charges he could face.