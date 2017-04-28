  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
  • BREAKING NEWS Crash causing backups in both directions on US-64 Exit 429 (Wendell Boulevard) near Knightdale
NEWS

Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash in Alabama

EMBED </>More News Videos

A driver can be seen standing up after being ejected from a car in a dramatic crash in Alabama. (AJ Calvin via Storyful)

Dramatic dash cam video from a fellow motorist shows a driver standing up moments after crashing and being ejected from a car.

The video, which is time-stamped April 25, shows a crash where a Jeep clips a car and then rolls over multiple times. The driver of the Jeep is ejected but moments later stands up.

The crash happened on I-65 in Mobile, Alabama, and two people from the Jeep were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a local news report.

AJ Calvin, who shared the video, wrote, "Speed kills and seat belts save lives!"
Related Topics:
newscrashdashcam video
Load Comments
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Facts and figures behind 99 days of President Trump's tweets
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Durham VA Friday
More News
Top Stories
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
Show More
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Durham VA Friday
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
UNC's Mitch Trubisky taken by Chicago Bears 2nd overall
Inmates repeatedly punch deputies in Illinois jail attack
Man sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage
More News
Top Video
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
More Video