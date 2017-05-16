Police in Massachusetts are searching for a Duke University student that went missing Sunday near his parents' home.Police say that they do not suspect of foul play and so far they have only found some of Doherty's clothing and shoes.Doherty disappeared after a house party. Friends of the student say he was coherent at the time he left towards his home which is only a mile away.Police are now searching the swampy area for any clues about where he might be.