Durham homeowner, two men injured in shooting

Authorities in Durham are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Wednesday.It happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Laymans Chapel Road, near Roxboro Road.According to authorities, a homeowner was shot during the incident, but was apparently able to return fire and strike two men.The two men were taken to Duke Regional Hospital. Their condition and the homeowner's condition are unknown at this time.The incident is still under investigation. Further details have not been released.