  • BREAKING NEWS Because of news coverage, General Hospital will be a re-run today. An original GH will air Thursday
NEWS

Durham homeowner, two men injured in shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

Shooting on Laymans Chapel Road in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Laymans Chapel Road, near Roxboro Road.

According to authorities, a homeowner was shot during the incident, but was apparently able to return fire and strike two men.

The two men were taken to Duke Regional Hospital. Their condition and the homeowner's condition are unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. Further details have not been released.

Related Topics:
newsshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Durham police investigate after 2 Duke students robbed
Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy
Trump's Pick for EPA Testifies That Climate Change Is No Hoax
60 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip Inauguration
Senate Dems to Grill Trump's EPA Pick Over Energy Donations
More News
Top Stories
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Driver crashes into two houses in southeast Raleigh
School bus involved in accident in Durham
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Man found shot to death Wayne County
Students ejected from boat during tournament
Woman dies after silicone injection
Show More
Officer in Gaston County charged with indecent exposure
Chase ends in Wake County; deputy hurt, suspect escapes
Durham police investigate after 2 Duke students robbed
Price only NC Dem who plans to attend Trump swearing-in
Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy
More News
Top Video
Man found shot to death Wayne County
Chase ends in Wake County; deputy hurt, suspect escapes
Cumberland County teacher to appear on 'Rachael Ray'
Group wants counselors, not cops on Wake school campuses
More Video