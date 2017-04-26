NEWS

Durham man forced out of home following recent fire

A fire that happened in early April is now forcing a Durham man out of his home. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A fire that happened in early April is now forcing a Durham man out of his home.

On April 8, an accidental electrical fire broke out on a second-floor patio at Falls Pointe apartments.

Weeks later, it's now forcing residents of the complex to evacuate.

Vincent Lawrence, a man who lived adjacent to the affected apartment, said he's still healing from his injuries he acquired from the fire.

"I have skin gone here, skin gone there, (and) skin gone on my foot because the only thing I had on was a pair of shorts and one sock," Lawrence said.

Lawrence is back in his home but not for long. Last Friday, he received a notice to vacate saying he has until Sunday to move out.

NRP Group manages the property. The company said the building is condemned and they have no vacant apartments available.

Vincent said being forced out will make him homeless.

"You're (NRP Group) not offering any insurance, moving assistance, financial assistance, storage, (or) any place to be transferred to," he said.

NRP Group released a statement saying it is saddened by Lawrence's circumstances and its property management team is trying to locate sister properties for displaced residents in Florida and Shallotte, North Carolina.

But Lawerence said both locations are too far and are not feasible.

The other challenge the 54-year-old is facing is that he receives federal assistance for his current home, and now he is having trouble finding a new community that welcomes his voucher.

"I just feel like I'm being treated like a step child so to speak," he said. "Why the cold shoulder? Why the distance? Why are you not concerned about us?"

