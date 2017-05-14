Durham mother dies 5 days after domestic shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A mother shot in an attempted murder-suicide in Durham last week has died, her family confirmed Sunday.
The shooting happened overnight Monday in the 1000 block of Golden Crest Drive in the Ellerbee Creek Preserve, off Hamlin Road.
Authorities found 32-year-old Torrey Price dead and 35-year-old Kartrina Wright in critical condition.
Police said they're treating the case as a domestic-related attempted murder-suicide.
Wright died Friday night as a result of her injuries.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. Click here for more information.