Durham Police: 1 man shot, 1 in custody after domestic disturbance

Durham Police say it was a domestic disturbance on Silverbush Court.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was shot in the abdomen Monday evening in what Durham Police described as a family disturbance.

It happened about 8:45 p.m. on Silverbush Court off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Another man is in custody. Police did not immediately clarify what led to the shooting or the relationship between the gunman and the victim.

The victim suffered a serious but none-life threatening injury, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

