Durham PD investigation leads to Sampson County landfill

ROSEBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --An investigation has led Durham Police to a Sampson County landfill.
Few details are known about the case, but this is part of an ongoing criminal investigation possibly involving a person from Durham.
Investigators were digging through the landfill with backhoes and other heavy equipment.
Police wouldn't say immediately what they were hoping to find.
A Durham County ambulance was at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.
