Durham PD investigation leads to Sampson County landfill

An investigation led Durham Police to a Sampson County landfill on Friday.

ROSEBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An investigation has led Durham Police to a Sampson County landfill.

Few details are known about the case, but this is part of an ongoing criminal investigation possibly involving a person from Durham.

Investigators were digging through the landfill with backhoes and other heavy equipment.

Police wouldn't say immediately what they were hoping to find.

A Durham County ambulance was at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

