Durham Police arrest 4 in Chapel Hill robbery

Four people, including two minors, are in custody Tuesday night in connection with a robbery in Chapel Hill.Chapel Hill Police responded to the 1500 block of Fountain Ridge Road about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.Officers saw the suspect vehicle on 15-501 but the vehicle fled. Durham police officers later spotted the car and made the arrests.Israel Njuguna and Curtis Kent Powell, both of Durham, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of stolen motor vehicle.Additional charges are pending for two 14-year-old suspects who were also involved.Njuguna and Powell, whose ages were not immediately known, are being held in the Durham County Jail.Both are set for first appearance on Monday morning.