Durham Police arrest suspect in Christmas tree lot robberies

December 10 - Two men, one who had a knife and one who appeared to have a gun, robbed employees at a tree lot on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard. The suspects took a cash box, phone and an iPad.



December 11 - A man armed with a screwdriver took cash from an employee of a tree lot on Vivian Street.



December 11 - A man armed with a large knife attempted to rob employees of a tree lot on West Club Boulevard, but the employees had no cash.

Durham Police arrested a man on Thursday evening who was wanted in a string of robberies at Christmas tree lots.Howard Zelodis McBroom, 48, has been charged with robbing or attempting to rob employees at three Christmas tree lots during a two-day period earlier this month.McBroom, who police say lives in Durham, is charged in connection with the following incidents:McBroom is facing two charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one charge of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony conspiracy.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator K. Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.