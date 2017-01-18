NEWS

Durham police arrest teen in parking lot murder

Ledarius Samuel (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
UPDATE:

Durham police arrested Ledarius Rumsey Samuel, 18, on Wednesday in connection with this homicide investigation.

Samuel, of Durham, was arrested on Bridgefield Place. Samuel has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with this case.

ORIGINAL STORY (Friday, Jan. 13):

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Roxboro Street in Durham.

Durham Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

One man was killed in the shooting on South Roxboro Street.



It happened shortly before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead of gunshot wounds.

On Friday, Durham Police identified the victim as Felipe Aleman Perez, 42, of Durham.

An 18-year-old man was also shot during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

One person was fatally shot on Roxboro Street on Thursday night.



The shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

