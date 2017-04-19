NEWS

Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase

The chase ended at Sandy Ridge Elementary School.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A woman who works as a personnel manager for the Durham Police Department faces several charges after she allegedly led officers on a chase Tuesday morning.

A police department spokesperson said it began when an officer pulled her over for speeding on Interstate 85 around 7:40 a.m.

LaTosha Miles, 33, stopped on the ramp from I-85 to Hillandale Road and gave her information to the officer, but then drove off.

Officers followed her car briefly and then put out a description of the vehicle.

The car was stopped a short time later near Sandy Ridge Elementary School on Old Oxford Highway.

Miles was charged with speeding, resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding arrest.
