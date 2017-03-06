NEWS

Durham Police ending traffic checkpoints because of immigration enforcement concerns

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department said Monday it is suspending department-initiated traffic checkpoints but will continue to take part in multi-jurisdictional highway safety campaigns, such as Booze It & Lose It and Click It or Ticket.

In a statement, the department said the move "was done to dispel fears that have currently arisen and to further encourage sustainable relationships with the diverse community we serve."

The department said routine checkpoints "can be very effective" to ensure compliance with the rules of the road.

"However, in recent weeks there has been national and local concern regarding the role of local law enforcement officers in federal immigration enforcement. There has also been misinformation regarding the intent and purpose of DPD's routine checkpoints, which have not been used for immigration enforcement."
