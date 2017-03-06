The Durham Police Department said Monday it is suspending department-initiated traffic checkpoints but will continue to take part in multi-jurisdictional highway safety campaigns, such as Booze It & Lose It and Click It or Ticket.In a statement, the department said the move "was done to dispel fears that have currently arisen and to further encourage sustainable relationships with the diverse community we serve."The department said routine checkpoints "can be very effective" to ensure compliance with the rules of the road.