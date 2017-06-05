DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities in Durham are searching for the gunman who opened fire on an SUV, killing 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn Sunday evening.
Monday, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis held a news conference asking the public to help find Munerlyn's killer.
Davis said investigators believe the incident was not a random act.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Guess Road about the shooting around 5 p.m.
When officers arrived, they learned that someone had shot at the Honda Pilot at the intersection of Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.
At this time, investigators believe no one from the SUV returned fire.
The SUV was carrying 10 people - five children and five adults, including the child's mother - after they left a pool party.
After the first-grader of at Eastway Elementary School was struck, the driver attempted to take him to the hospital but couldn't because of a flat tire the car sustained during the shooting.
Officers say after the incident, three of the adults inside of the vehicle left the scene.
The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other occupants in the SUV were injured.
Police have conducted several interviews but say they are still searching for a suspect and a follow-up investigation is underway.
Davis tells ABC11 that she's "outraged" over the incident - adding that this is the second child to be injured by a bullet in recent weeks.
RELATED: Durham shooting injures 10-year-old girl sleeping in bed
"This is a senseless tragedy once again caused by gun violence," said Davis. "We will work swiftly to identify and arrest the person or people responsible for taking the life of this innocent child."
Durham residents are speaking out following the boy's death, saying the community needs to become safer.
"You (the shooter) hurt a lot of people's hearts today," one resident said. "This is just something we've got to stop in our community."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Kamari's funeral expenses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.