Durham Police investigate fatal shooting on Cherry Creek Drive
It happened on Cherry Creek Drive.

Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Cherry Creek Drive at Longmont Avenue.

Officers responded to a "sound of shots" call at 4:55 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said officers may be looking for a black vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

