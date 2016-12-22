Durham Police investigate fatal shooting on Cherry Creek Drive

Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Cherry Creek Drive at Longmont Avenue.Officers responded to a "sound of shots" call at 4:55 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An ABC11 crew at the scene said officers may be looking for a black vehicle that sped away from the scene.Police have not yet released the victim's name.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.